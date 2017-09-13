American tennis legend Serena Williams has shared the first-ever photos of her newborn child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, on Instagram this Wednesday September 13. Needless to say, the photos are going viral!

Serena, 35, engaged to Alexis Ohanian, missed three consecutive tennis Grand Slams -- the French Open 2017, Wimbledon 2017 and the US Open 2017 -- for the first time in her career since turning a pro, owing to her pregnancy.

And now..the time finally got ripe to introduce her 6lb 14oz baby girl!

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ??❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

More photos from her Instagram stories:

Serena's partner Ohanian posted a beautiful collage of videos on his YouTube profile that showcased the journey of the tennis legend from being pregnant to finally being a mother.

Check out the adorable video: