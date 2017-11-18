After Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot on Thursday (November 16) in New Orleans, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the fairytale-themed wedding bash.
And, all thanks to Vogue for making our dream come true as the publication shared the first exclusive pictures from the ceremony.
The tennis ace married her long-time beau and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding ceremony. And, the 36-year-old surely turned our head with her jaw-dropping fashion sense.
The tennis champion, who recently became the parent of a baby girl, revealed all the exclusive details behind her beautiful Alexander McQueen princess gown in an interaction with Vogue magazine.
After tying the knot with @alexisohanian last night, @serenawilliams debuted her second dress of the evening, a dramatic beaded, feathered @versace_official moment that made her look like a fashion-forward superwoman.
"You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I'm talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together." Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian, who exchanged vows last night.
Williams' ravishing wedding gown, which also features a cape, is designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Burton is also known for designing dresses for Kate Middleton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer.
"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," said the new bride.
"I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."
What an incredible wedding.
What a beautiful journey capturing @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian LOVE story.
"You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport." @alexisohanian's touching vows for @serenawilliams at the couple's New Orleans wedding will melt your heart.
Serena completed her look with jewellery worth $3.5 million by XIV Karats. Besides her, the groom chose to wear an Armani suit. And, the bridesmaids also looked no less than the bride as they donned custom Galia Lahav dresses.
Each one of my groomsmen is a best friend who also represents a different period of my life. Jon: childhood Huu: @uva Steve: @reddit Michael: my book & tour, Without Their Permission Garry: Initialized Capital To be rich with great friends is a privilege -- and it's no surprise that they all love my bride.
The Tennis superstar donned another gorgeous dress for her reception look. She looked mesmerising in a white strapless Versace dress that featured lace and feathers throughout the bodice.
Speaking of the reception dress, designer Donatella Versace told Vogue, "They worked nonstop to make sure the tiniest details were perfectly taken care of, for a total of 1,500 hours."
The intimate wedding bash was attended by many Hollywood A-listers including Kris Jenner, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, LaLa Anthony and Meghan Markle.