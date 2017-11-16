Tennis ace Serena Williams is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend and co-founder of social media platform - Reddit - Alexis Ohanian at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday, November 16.

The new parents, who in September welcomed their baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, have reportedly left no stone unturned to make their wedding a grand spectacle. However, the celebrity duo wants to keep the $1 million bash as a private affair and thus the guests were not even informed about the venue of the wedding until Saturday morning, according to Daily Mail.

Also, guests will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the venue during the bash as an exclusive photography deal has been signed with women's fashion magazine Vogue.

Serena takes cue from the "wedding of the century"

Notably, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who tied the knot with Antonella Roccuzzo earlier this year, had also banned mobile phones at his lavish wedding ceremony that was called the "wedding of the century".

Guest list

Meanwhile, among 250 guests have been invited to the grand wedding ceremony. While Serena's sister Venus Williams will be one of the biggest stars at the bash, famous singers and television personalities of the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z and Kris Jenner are expected to grace the occasion.

Suits actor and girlfriend of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will also be joining the big names on Thursday.

Grand Plans

The couple has roped in celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey for the event, which will see the Contemporary Arts Center filled with crystals and flowers. Meanwhile, selected guests have already attended the rehearsal dinner at New Orleans on Wednesday.

Also, Serena and Ohanian have shown interest to have their newborn at the ceremony on Thursday. The duo has appointed a babysitter for the entire evening.

Serena and Ohanian reportedly started dating from 2015 and announced their engagement in December 2016. Notably, the former was pregnant when she won the Australian Open earlier this year. She is all set to defend her title in January 2018 in Melbourne, just three months after she gave birth to Olympia.