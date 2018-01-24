Surprises could be in store for Korean music lovers as the popular celebrities gather together at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Thursday night's (January 25) 27th Seoul Music Awards.

K-Pop fans across the globe will be looking forward to the red carpet arrivals with many popular idols, including BTS members RM, V, Suga Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope are expected to flaunt their new hair colours.

Click here to live stream the annual award ceremony from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, India, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Korean music lovers can also watch the event online via PoplerTv, Vaughnlive, Remote, Ustream and FB.

Who is hosting the ceremony and what to expect?

The annual award ceremony will be hosted by Super Junior member Kim Heechul in association with Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun and popular comedian Shin Dong Yup.

Along with the live on stage performances of popular K-Pop groups such as Wanna One, VIXX, WINNER, JBJ, MXM and Black Pink, the fans can also expect to watch the performances of MAMAMOO member Solar and NU'EST' singer JR.

Although the members of EXO were listed as one of the performers, they will reportedly not attend the event due to a previously scheduled event for their new Japanese studio album Countdown.

The representatives of EXO from SM Entertainment and the organisers of the award ceremony are yet to confirm their attendance.

"Due to the nature of [being] an award ceremony where the results and attendees are not revealed beforehand, we are not able to confirm whether EXO will be attending or not. Attendance at the ceremony does not have an influence on the award results," Soompi quoted a source from Seoul Music Awards.

Check out the nomination list for Seoul Music Awards 2018 below:

Bonsang Award (Main Prize): Ailee, Akdong Musician, Apink, B1A4, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bobby, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Buzz, CNBLUE, Crush, Dean, DIA, Eddy Kim, Epik High, EXID, EXO, FTISLAND, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girl's Day, Girls' Generation, GOT7, gugudan, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyukoh, HyunA, IU, Jung Joon Il, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Hyori, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Mad Clown, MeloMance, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Naul, NCT 127, NU'EST W, Psy, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shin Hyun Hee and Kim Root, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, UP10TION, Urban Zakapa, VIXX, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.T

Korean Wave Award: Ailee, Akdong Musician, Apink, B1A4, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bobby, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Buzz, CNBLUE, Crush, Dean, DIA, Eddy Kim, Epik High, EXID, EXO, FTISLAND, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girl's Day, Girls' Generation, GOT7, gugudan, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyukoh, HyunA, IU, Jung Joon Il, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Hyori, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Mad Clown, MeloMance, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Naul, NCT 127, NU'EST W, Psy, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shin Hyun Hee and Kim Root, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, UP10TION, Urban Zakapa, VIXX, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.T, Chungha, Golden Child, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, KARD, MXM, ONE, PRISTIN, Wanna One, Weki Meki, Woo Won Jae.

Popularity Award: Ailee, Akdong Musician, Apink, B1A4, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bobby, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Buzz, CNBLUE, Crush, Dean, DIA, Eddy Kim, Epik High, EXID, EXO, FTISLAND, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girl's Day, Girls' Generation, GOT7, gugudan, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyukoh, HyunA, IU, Jung Joon Il, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Hyori, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Mad Clown, MeloMance, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Naul, NCT 127, NU'EST W, Psy, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shin Hyun Hee and Kim Root, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, UP10TION, Urban Zakapa, VIXX, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.T, Chungha, Golden Child, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, KARD, MXM, ONE, PRISTIN, Wanna One, Weki Meki, Woo Won Jae.

New Artist Award: Chungha, Golden Child, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, KARD, MXM, ONE, PRISTIN, Wanna One, Weki Meki, Woo Won Jae.