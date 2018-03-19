After Meghan Markle, now photoshopped nude images of the South Korean girl group AOA's singer Seolhyun has been circulating online. One of the fake photos shows the singer brushing her teeth in a bathroom totally naked.

The photos were shared on social media sites with the caption "Photos from a cell phone that Zico lost," Soompi reported. Block B's Zico and Seolhyun were dating in 2016, but they parted ways that same year.

Now, her agency FNC Entertainment has announced that it will take legal action against those who edited the photos and shared them online. The agency issued a statement clarifying that the photos were edited.

"After gathering all possible evidence related to the edited photos of Seolhyun that are currently circulating online, as well as on social media and mobile messaging applications, and determining the route of their circulation, we plan to file a lawsuit today," the agency said in a statement.

"We will be taking strong legal action against not only the fabrication of the edited photos, but also the spreading of such photos together with false information," it added.

"We will ensure that the person responsible for creating and spreading [the edited photos] will be severely punished. We are also clearly stating that we will not be lenient regarding this matter of defamation of character," said the agency.

Last week, Prince Harry's fiancée Markle had fallen victim to a nude photo scandal after fake topless photos of the soon-to-be royal were leaked online. Notorious website Celeb Jihad shared four photos purportedly of Markle in a semi-nude state. However, a representative of Kensington Palace told The Blast that the photos were fake.

Last year, the website published several photoshopped images of Hollywood actresses, including Kristen Stewart, Amanda Seyfried, Gal Gadot, Sarah Hyland and Miley Cyrus.