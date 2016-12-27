The BSE Sensex increased its gains at around 10.27 am and was up 112 points at 25,919. Top index gainers were Lupin, Cipla, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma.

Benchmark stock market indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty — opened on a higher note on Tuesday even as Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets remain closed. The 30-scrip Sensex was up 14 points at 25,821, while the 50-scrip Nifty was trading higher at 7,914, a gain of 6 points. Shares of The Mandhana Retail Ventures (MRV), which has a tie-up with Salman Khan, trade flat at Rs 172 apiece; the stock had spurted almost 18 percent intraday when it listed on December 14.

Top Sensex gainers were Cipla (Rs 559), Lupin (Rs 1,415), Tata Motors (Rs 462) and Sun Pharma (Rs 616).

In related news, Eclerx Services has bought back 1.1 million shares for Rs 234 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 1,385, up 0.60 percent from its previous close.

Jet Airways hit a 52-week low of Rs 335.40 in early trade, but recovered later to trade at Rs 338.40, a loss of 0.63 percent from its previous close.

MRV entered into an agreement with The Salman Khan Foundation in August this year to "design, manufacture, retail and distribute men's wear, women's wear and accessories under 'Being Human' trademark," according to Mandhana Industries Limited's annual report for 2015-16.

The agreement was between the Foundation and Mandhana Industries was from 2010 till August 24, 2016.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilakeni and former head of UIDAI has invested an additional $5 million in 10i Commerce Services, a Bengaluru-based e-commerce start-up, DealStreetAsia reported, citing sources and regulatory papers.

10i is planning an open payments network shortly to enable undertake digital transactions across platforms.