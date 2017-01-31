Stock markets would take cues from the Economic Survey 2017 to be tabled on Tuesday, a day before the Modi government presents its fourth budget (Budget 2017). Commentary on demonetisation, GDP estimates for FY2017 and FY2018 in the wake of note ban and views on universal basic income, if any, would be key factors that would decide market trends.

Read: Sensex, Nifty snap winning streak ahead of Economic Survey 2017

Besides, markets would also be interested to know the government's assessment of fiscal dividend post note ban and comments on digital economy.

On Monday, benchmark stock market indices snapped their winning streak to end trading with minor losses. The BSE Sensex closed 33 points lower at 27,850, while the 50-scrip NSE Nifty ended 9 points down at 8,633.

Bharti Airtel bucked the trend and was the top Sensex gainer to close 7.48 percent higher at 348 amid news of Idea Cellular merging with Vodafone India. Idea Cellular shares gained 27 percent to close at a five-month high of Rs 97 amid huge trading volumes.

Global cues were largely negative in view of US president Donald Trump's stance on immigration, according to Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.

"European stocks fell on Monday, losing ground for the second session a row, as investors showed concern about the impact of Donald Trump's order to halt some immigration, which sent the U.S. dollar lower and was criticised by companies including Alphabet Inc.'s Google. FTSE, DAX and CAC declined nearly one percent each," the brokerage said in a note.