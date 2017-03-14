10.30 AM IST: Both the indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty — have trimmed their opening gains. The Sensex is trading at 29,427, up 481 points, or 1.66 percent while the Nifty was up 1.63 percent at 9,080.

Karnataka Bank shares were up 3.19 percent at Rs 140. Recently, the private sector lender signed an agreement with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to sell non-life insurance products across its 747 branches.

10.00 AM IST: The BSE Sensex was up 480 points at 29,426, just about 600 points away from its all-time high of 30,024 hit on March 4, 2015. The Nifty surpassed its historic high of 9,008 to record a new level and was trading 141 points higher, or 1.59 percent, at 9,076. The Indian rupee opened at a one-year high of 66.20 to the US dollar.

On expected lines, Indian stock markets have opened with a bang, responding to the BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh. The Sensex gained 559 points, or 1.93 percent, at 29,468 while the NSE Nifty was up 178 points, or 2 percent, to trade at 9,113.

Select stocks such as Yes Bank, Escorts, Bajaj Electrical, KEC International hit new 52-week high.

Top Sensex gainers were ICICI Bank (up 4.71 percent), HDFC (3.17 percent) and ITC (2.7 percent).

In its pre-opening note on Tuesday, brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL) said the rally could be a long, sustained one.

"The BJP is set to form govt in 4 out of 5 states that went for elections and this will be seen positively. This could pave way for a longer rally on expectations of more policy reforms on one hand and sustenance of same govt for a longer time frame. GST now becomes a certainty. Some of the logistic stocks could see gains. Banking, Auto, metals and govt dependent sectors like infra and defense could see gains. In the near term the market could move closer to its record highs," MOSL said.

The all-time high for the BSE Sensex is 30,024 hit on March 4, 2015. It had closed at 28,946 on Friday.

The BJP won 312 while its allies added 13 seats, taking its strength to 325 in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. It also won a huge majority in neighbouring Uttarakhand.

In the US, stock markets were cautious on Monday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday-Wednesday.

"US stocks remained flat as investors awaited the rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Investors strongly expect that the Federal Reserve will announce a rate hike after its meeting on Wednesday. Shares of Intel were down 2.3 percent after announcing that it planned to buy Mobileye. Health care stocks were down slightly over uncertainties over the Republicans replacement for Obamacare," brokerage Angel Broking said in a note.

The stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Holi.