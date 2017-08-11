Pro wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) -- two very different sports -- with just one thing in common, fighting. When these two different sports clash against each other, one thing is for sure, the entertainment factor will be above the roof.

When crossovers like boxing vs UFC is in trend, thanks to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, how can the much-anticipated MMA vs WWE matches be far away.

As per the Sun, a major four-woman tag team match is being speculated featuring the best of MMA fighters and the best of current WWE Divas roster.

Ronda Rousey, who is reportedly undergoing training for a sensational move to the WWE under Brian Kendrick, will be an integral figure of the match-up. After successive defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey's UFC return is very much debatable.

Even UFC President Dana White is unaware of Rousey's future.

The British publication mentions that Rousey will team up with fellow MMA stars Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke to take on the four horsewomen of the WWE -- Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley.