The likes of Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gana Gueye of Senegal and Eric Bailly, Wilfried Zaha of Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire) will take to the field in Paris on Monday in an international football friendly, with nothing but bragging rights on stake.

The match between the two African football giants is one to watch out for ahead of the World Cup qualifiers from the CAF confederation, resuming later this year.

Senegal enter the game at the back of a 1-1 draw against Nigeria only last week, while Ivory Coast remained as impressive as ever as they bagged a 2-0 victory over Russia last week, with former Manchester United winger Zaha scoring a wonder goal.

Ivory Coast didn't really have a good outing in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2017 as they couldn't even enter the knockouts phase, following a third-place finish in Group C. New manager Marc Wilmots wants the Ivory Coast national team to get back to its glory days and he wants Manchester City hotshot Yaya Toure to make a return to the national team.

Toure played last for his national team at 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal, meanwhile, rode on some impressive performances from Liverpool hotshot Sadio Mane, to make it until the quarter-finals of the Afcon 2017.

Senegal-Ivory Coast: Match schedule

Date: March 27

Time: 11:30 pm IST (6 pm GMT)

Venue: Stade Charlety, Paris, France

Where to watch and follow live

Live stream: YouTube

Live scores: Twitter