- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
-
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Senate confirms Rick Perry for Trumps cabinet as energy secretary
The Senate confirmed the former Texas Govenor 62-37 to head the U.S. Department of Energy.
Most popular