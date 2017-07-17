Manchester United are in dire need of a good holding midfielder who would give Paul Pogba that free role up front to find his mojo and do what he does the best. Question is if manager Jose Mourinho is doing anything about it.

As per the latest reports on Monday July 17, United are ready to make a last ditch £60m offer to Tottenham Hotspur to acquire the services of one of the most highly-rated holding midfielders in the Premier League, Eric Dier.

After the big money sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, Tottenham did lose one of their biggest stars and Dier making the exit now will lead Mauricio Pochettino's side to deep danger.

No reason why the Spurs management are doing everything possible to hold on to the 23-year-old Dier.

Moment for a Man Utd deja-vu has arrived

At Manchester United, Dier has the best potential to replace the veteran Michael Carrick. Not only for the similarities in the style of play but also for a bit of history. It was around this this age only that Carrick moved from Spurs to United and the rest was history.

The lethal midfield combination of Carrick and Paul Scholes, masterminded by Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester United's hay days, could once again come to the fore in the form of Dier and Pogba, IF ONLY Mourinho is looking into something like that.

United clearly are thinking about the future and are keen to having their moments of deja-vu. New signing Victor Lindelof has been termed by fans as the next Vidic, while imminent signing Ivan Perisic is tipped to become the next Ryan Giggs, considering the insane number of crosses he makes during matches.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, is hoping to becoming one of the best goal poachers Manchester United have ever had.

What about Fellaini?

The role of Marouane Fellaini at United is still questionable. Is he a holding midfielder or a box-to-box or what is his exact role? The insistence of Mourinho to feature the lanky midfielder in key matches last season, has come under major fire from the general fans.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, mostly as a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder. His stats of just two assists and four goals is also uncannily similar to that of Dier.

Dier, who can play as a defensive midfielder and a central defender with equal ease, scored and assisted twice each out of 48 matches in total last season.

Despite the similarity in stats, Dier is rated higher than Fellaini as a Mourinho player.

If Mourinho has made a statement signing throughout his decorated managerial career, it is bringing the best out of the defensive midfield position -- from Claude Makelele at Chelsea to Cambiasso at Inter Milan.

The time is absolutely perfect for Mourinho to weave magic yet again, this time at Manchester United. The club is in dire need of a quality holding midfielder and Eric Dier does perfectly fit the bill.

Blimey, if Spurs still don't seem to budge with the £60m offer for Dier, Mourinho HAS to take the decision of offloading Fellaini -- possibly in a player plus money deal.