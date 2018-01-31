Life of a Bollywood celebrity is difficult at many levels especially when their fans go way beyond their limits and except their favourite stars to comply to their never-ending demands. We have come across many instances in the past where fans have misbehaved or even groped their favourite celebrities in public taking their obsession to an entirely new level. And Aashiqui 2 girl Shraddha Kapoor is the latest celebrity to fall prey to this 'celebrity worship syndrome.'

It so happened that when Shraddha, who supposedly stepped out of a gym, was mobbed by a few crazy fans while she headed to her car.

In a video posted by photographer Viral Bhayani, the selfie maniacs can be seen blocking Shraddha's path while she was about to enter into her car. The actress, who was busy having a conversation on her phone, looked in a bit hurry and even requested the fans to spare her for a moment but to no avail.

Her obsessed fans continued to block her path, took out their mobile phones, surrounded the actress and started clicking selfies with her. While Shraddha had no option but to comply to their demands, one of her fan had almost entered into her car to click a selfie.

Her bodyguards, however, pulled them out of the actress' way and soon she left the spot.

It is high time that people should learn and understand that it is not ok to invade someone's private space even if they are your favourite celebrities.

A few weeks ago, a fan reportedly pulled Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan's hair and misbehaved with her during the meet and greet session and live voting activity that took place at a Mumbai mall just before the finale episode.

We wonder when this obsession will come to an end.

On the work front, Shraddha will be looking to bounce back into her game with her four upcoming film - Batti Gul Meter Chaloo with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Horror Comedy with Rajkummar Rao, Saina Nehwal biopic and Saaho with Baahubali actor Prabhas.