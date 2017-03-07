Oppo Mobiles India has been roped in by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the new sponsor of the India cricket team, replacing Star India, the cricket board announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The contract between the BCCI and the Chinese mobile manufacturers is for a period of five years, starting April this year.

This is the biggest ever association that OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited have got into after being appointed as the global partners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2015 for a period of four years in the mobile phone category.

The association with Star India since 2013 thus comes to an end for the BCCI. The mega media conglomerate cited they were unclear over the future of Indian cricket in the face of the growing tensions between the BCCI and the ICC, and that was the motive behind their pull out.

Meanwhile, the announcement of OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited becoming the new sponsors of the India cricket team has got its share of funny reactions on social media. Certain users have started saying that the Indian cricketers will be taking selfies after each wicket now, referring to the Oppo's selfie expert phone.

Twitter reactions

Heard that new sponsor for Indian Cricket Team will be @oppo..Don't you think its contradicting #MakeInIndia campaign?@BCCI @narendramodi — Amal Neema (@AmalNeema19) March 7, 2017

#Oppo is new sponsor for Indian cricket team, may they take a beautiful Selfie after winning this test match #INDvAUS #IndvsAus — Gaurav Upadhyay (@gbupadhyay) March 7, 2017

Oppo to sponsor Indian cricket team. Selfie expert. After every good shot, players will have to take a selfie. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) March 7, 2017

Oppo to sponsor Indian cricket team. Selfie expert. Now easier to make faces. :P pic.twitter.com/h22VkQG47q — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) March 7, 2017