All Jelena fans can now rest easy because Justin Bieber's whereabouts over Thanksgiving have been revealed, and even though he wasn't right by the side of his on-again flame Selena Gomez, news is just in that things are going smoothly between them.

The two had been inseparable even since Selena, 25, broke up with The weeknd, 27, and jumped right into the arms of her on-and-off guy, Justin Bieber, 23. But this Thanksgiving saw the Wolves singer in Texas, spending quality time with her family, without Justin.

Also read: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber heating up their PDA game, share an intimate kiss

Speculations surfaced on the internet about things hitting a rough patch, but in recent news, photos of Justin playing hockey with several high-school kids have just been revealed. The Sorry singer was all smiles, even though Selena wasn't there to cheer him on, unlike previous times.

Justin is known for his fondness for the game, and this time his entourage reportedly called up the coach to see if he could join the Canadian team for practice. Of course, Biebs didn't stop at just that as he also sported full gear, in an official Whistler 'A1' Winterhawks jersey.

As for Selena, she spent the time apart from her beau, with her family and closed ones in the Lone Star state on November 21. She kept fans and followers in the loop by posting adorable snaps and video clips on her Instagram story.

Photos of her and her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey show the two having a blast while playing on swings, among other snapshots of the good ol' bonding time that the Same Old Love singer indulged in, over the holiday.

Selena and Gracie! ? pic.twitter.com/AbsgjyJn5D — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) November 24, 2017

November 23: Selena & her family celebrating Thanksgiving at her house in Texas. pic.twitter.com/FZlZQaK4OD — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) November 24, 2017

This has been a much-deserved break for Selena who has had quite the year so far, to say the least. From her kidney transplant to the Wolves performance on the American Music Awards 2017 – she has come a long way.

And now, with Justin back in the game, sources confirm that everybody close to her is concerned about how things are going to turn out this time -- probably what led to the singers deciding to spend the holiday apart.

"There is a good amount of Selena's family that don't like Justin and are trying to figure everything out on their reconciliation," a source shared with Hollywood Life.com.

November 23: Selena with family on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ETc8w3shjj — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) November 24, 2017

"Justin decided to not ruffle any feathers and had Selena visit her family without him because he can see her a lot more than they do and he also didn't want to be the reason that people had a bad holiday.

"He is trying to make the right decisions and get back into her family's good graces and not showing up for Thanksgiving or taking her away to do their own thing was an important thing to do this year. It's all about baby steps with Justin this time around."

Another source confirmed that Selena's happiness is contagious. "As much as people around her are worried that she'll end up heartbroken all over again, it's hard not to be happy for her," they said.

but we’re delusional caught up in a dead relationship and all!:!/!:!/8/!!/$!/!/7/!:!;9/!/8# #jelena A post shared by selenagomez (@liveforjelena) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:50am PST

"She tried her best to put things with him behind her and for a long time it seemed like she had. Now that she's back with Justin that weight has lifted, she just seems very light and joyful."