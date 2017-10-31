Looks like it was just another 'Same Old Love' for Selena Gomez. The former Disney star turned pop sensation has called it quits with beau of almost 10 months, The Weeknd. Guess he just 'Earned It'?

Yet, the 25-year-old Wolves singer was seen zooming past fast on a bicycle ride, all smiles and laughter post the split, which leads many to the easiest conclusion – could the split be because of a certain Justin Bieber?

Even though Selena was spotted and reported to be hanging out with her on and off old flame Bieber over the last few days, multiple sources confirm that it's hardly the reason why she and The Starboy, whose original name is Abel Tesfaye, decided to end their relationship.

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," an insider told People magazine. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them."

The insider also added that Selena "always made an effort" to attend Abel's shows whenever possible but "that played a part in them getting distant."

That arrives as some consolation to the hard-core 'Abelena' fans, but at the same time, insiders report "It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months."

Clearly, the Fetish singer tried her best to work things out, but looks like even the biggest stars can't escape regular people issues. It's been a rather hard year for her too, with her kidney transplant surgery and autoimmune disease Lupus.

And despite sources confirming that she was recovering because of all the care and support Abel, 27, was showering her with, looks like it wasn't enough.

As insiders close to Selena told E! News, "The distance was ok in the beginning and they were trying to make it work but then Selena really needed more than what The Weeknd could give her. She needed him more present. The fights were not huge just happening more often as time went on."

Another insider added, " Selena and Abel both agreed that this relationship wasn't going to work due to his busy schedule, but Selena was the one who wanted to end it. She didn't feel secure while he was away, and the schedule conflicts got very exhausting for her."

But is that really all or is this newly developed reunion bonding with her ex Justin Bieber a major factor contributing to the scenario? We can't help but wonder. Recently Selena met up with Justin and raised quite a few eyebrows, but sources confirmed to E! News that Abel was "not upset about Selena and Justin hanging out," and that "their relationship was over before they were hanging out".

However, "Abel is not dwelling over anything." And as people People magazine's sources, "It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

As for everyone wondering if the good old 'Jelena' is about to make a comeback – "The ball is in Selena's court right now," a source close to Selena shared with Us Weekly. "She was happy with The Weeknd but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. This situation is a heartstring type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants."

And when it comes to the Biebs himself, looks like there are some strong green signals. "Justin really wants to get back with Selena," mentioned another insider to Us. "He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can.

"Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can't deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can't just let him go."

The first source also added that even though "Selena was happy with Abel, Justin always had her heart and attention. He was always her soulmate and her one true love. Selena and Justin realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They've grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation."

While old feelings and flames might rekindle, sources also confirm that Selena is focusing on her health right now. "She has no intentions of going right into another relationship. She's really happy right now and in a good place. But of course, Justin and Selena have a special place in each other's hearts."