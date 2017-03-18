It has not been long since Selena Gomez and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd started dating and it seems like the couple is already planning to take it to the next level with the help of their loved ones.

The former Disney star may not be interested in talking about her new romance in public, as she said during an interview with Vogue. She explained that in the past her comments on her relationship came back to haunt her. But she is apparently letting fashion and body gestures do the talking.

The celebrity couple has been spotted spending quality time with each other at The Weeknd's hometown in Toronto since Wednesday, March 15. They were caught on camera flaunting some PDA while walking on the streets of the Canadian city.

Gomez and the Canadian singer reportedly went out on an expensive movie date before they were snapped enjoying a shopping trip wearing matching outfits. The two were also seen holding hands and sharing a kiss during their romantic stroll, according to Mail Online.

Meanwhile, the people close to the celebrity couple believe that they are made for each other as they really enjoy spending time together. "They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together. Their chemistry was off the charts and she's really into him," an industry insider told US Weekly.

A source close to Gomez also revealed that she really wants to expand her family with him. "Abel [Tesfaye, the Weeknd's real name] treats Selena really well and he makes her very happy. She's pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn't feel the need to hide it," the source added (via People).

The Weeknd and the former Disney star had to experience some bad times before they started dating. While The Weeknd had to overcome his alcohol and drug addiction, his girlfriend had to seek treatment for depression and anxiety.

The Weeknd was previously dated model Bella Hadid, while Gomez was in an on again off again relationship with Justin Bieber.