Selena Gomez and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd have never been shy of publicly flaunting their romance and they are now reportedly taking it to the next level. The former Disney star and the Canadian singer are likely to get engaged in less than a month's time, as the people close to them have hinted that the couple wants to get married.

The friends and family members of the two have apparently started discussing their engagement and they are waiting for the right time to make an official announcement.

Industry insiders claim that Gomez and Abel are already making plans to begin a new life with each other and they want to do it with the permission of their family members. While enjoying their romantic dates at various parts of the world, including Canada and South America, they reportedly took some time out to introduce each other to their loved ones.

A source close to The Weeknd stated that he introduced The Heart Wants What It Wants singer to his family members while the two were in Toronto. According to the informer, his mother and grandmother were really pleased with her.

"He was thrilled for Selena to meet his family. He instantly took her to them and they liked her very much. They thought she was surprisingly down-to-earth and very friendly," the source told Heat magazine.

Meanwhile, another industry insider revealed that the former Disney star wants to spend her Easter holidays with Abel and her family members. The source also claimed that she is planning to introduce him to her loved ones.

"Selena really wants him to go back home with her to spend time with her family, but she's also open to the idea of going on a romantic getaway with him. He keeps telling her that he wants to whisk her away on a secret vacation. Either way, she can't wait to have some uninterrupted alone time with her man," the source told The Hollywood Life.

So, Selenators can really look forward to some good news coming their way about the former Disney star and the Canadian singer, maybe after Easter.