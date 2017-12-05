Selena Gomez seems to have taken things up a notch trying to "look good for you" and went through a major wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out in a bra-less see-through top in London.

The 25-year-old singer made news again and even though it's not about her rekindling romance with on-again flame Justin Bieber, 23, it has got her fans buzzing through and through.

Otherwise also clad in a sophisticated outfit of a black turtleneck, black skirt and a checked coat, the Wolves singer accidentally flashed a nipple to the large crowd of fans surrounding her. So far, having put on a rather fashionable display on her trip, owing to her chic ensembles, this is quite a shocker!

Selena leaving the Capital FM Studios in London, December 4th #selenagomez #capitalfm #selenator #selenagomezupdates A post shared by Selena.Gomez.Updates (@selena.m.gomez.updates) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Seemingly intentional, Selena knew she was going to attract a lot more attention than she had bargained for, but fans and followers couldn't stop applauding her decision to joining the free-the-nipple movement either.

Sporting bold red lips to pull off the classic monochromatic look, Selena's ensemble was all about casual chic and sex appeal. Makes sense, since it's only been a couple of days since she was awarded Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017.

From her lupus and kidney transplant recovery to splitting with The Weeknd, 27 and getting back together with Bieber – the 13 Reason Why producer's schedule has been jam-packed over the last few weeks.

Yet that isn't all; Selena debuted a striking chopped blonde look, performed at the 2017 American Music Awards, gave a speech at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala, and was honoured at Billboard's Women in Music event with the honour. And that would explain how tired she seems!

Selena X London ?? A post shared by Justin X Selena (@blondejelena) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Post her back-to-back radio session appearances, Selena took to Instagram to post a story from her hotel room, where she talked about needing "some alone time." And of course, it got her followers wondering if she was just exhausted from the day or are there issues with Justin already?

As sources have confirmed, the two musicians are seizing every chance they get to hang out together, amidst rumours of Justin moving in with her already.

After choosing to spend Thanksgiving apart, with their respective families, the two were spotted in a sweet embrace on November 29, during their first date night in a while.

And while we wait to see what striking wardrobe she sports next, fans and followers can only hope this malfunction would be dished too harshly against her!