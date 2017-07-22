Selena Gomez is really busy promoting her latest single, titled Fetish. Her social media accounts are flooded with photos and videos related to the song. Two of them give her fans an eyeful.

The sizzling snaps feature the songstress sitting on a table, wearing a yellow frock. The images are accompanied with the words: "I'm not surprised, I sympathize." The Weeknd's girlfriend exhibits her toned legs and flashes her assets in the sultry pics by pulling up the outfit.

The Instagram posts have been liked by over six million of her followers and garnered nearly 8,00,000 comments. The comment section is flooded with birthday wishes for the former Disney star, who turns 25 on Saturday, July 22.

Did The Weeknd change his womanising lifestyle for Selena Gomez?

"Happy birthday Selena, I'm very happy to be your fan, and from this person that you became this time, I'm very happy to see you maturing, continue this strong person that you are that you are happy, and know that you can count on us with Anything and everything, Happy Birthday," wrote an admirer of the Bad Girl singer.

I'm not surprised, I sympathize. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

A section of social media users, like Yacine Diokhane, did not forget to mention The Weeknd in their messages. "Happy Birthdayyy Girl I Hope You Will Marry Thé Week-End Lové Y'all" she wrote.

Other messages from the fans ranged from, "Proud of who you've became", "beautiful! Incredible! Amazing! Wonderful! Human being!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love you babe", "I've loved you since wizards of Waverly place" to "ur literally an angel, have an amazing day, u deserve it."

Meanwhile, people close to the Starboy singer claimed that he is preparing a special birthday surprise for his American lover. According to the industry insider, he wants to surprise her with a romantic trip to Paris.

"Abel is making sure that Selena's birthday is not only one day but the whole weekend if not the rest of the month. He doesn't have any shows after the one in Paris that is on her birthday till August and he wants to spend all his free time with her. He is planning a vacation/staycation at his home. He also has a few other ideas that he is keeping close to his vest right now to surprise her," a source told Hollywood Life.