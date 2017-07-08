Kylie Jenner: Five things you didnt know about the youngest Kardashian Close

Instagram is more than a visual channel to share photos and videos with the loved ones. It has become a serious money making tool for many popular brands, influencers and celebrities.

From Bad Girl singer Selena Gomez to television personality Kourtney Kardashian, several popular stars are featured in the highest celebrity earners list of the photo-sharing app. While The Heart Wants What It Wants hit maker acquired the top position, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is placed seventh in the list.

Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, English fashion model and actress Cara Delevingne, American supermodel Gigi Hadid and American professional basketball player Lebron James are also included in the rich-list of celebrities released by Instagram scheduling site called Hopper HQ.

Here are the top seven celebrity earners of Instagram rich-list

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art.Larry Busacca/Getty Images
  • Followers: 123 million
  • Earnings: Rs. 3.6 crore per post

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios.ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images
  • Followers: 101 million
  • Earnings: Rs. 3.2 crore per post

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images
  • Followers: 106 million
  • Earnings: Rs. 2.6 crore per post

Kylie Jenner

Television personality Kylie Jenner poses inside Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall.Ethan Miller/Getty Images
  • Followers: 95.7 million
  • Earnings: Rs. 2.6 crore per post

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
  • Followers: 82.1 million
  • Earnings: Rs 2.4 crore per post

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attends Khloe Kardashian Good American Launch Event at Nordstrom.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
  • Followers: 68.4 million
  • Earnings: Rs. 1.6 crore per post

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian attends the premiere of 'The Promise' at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood.CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images
  • Followers: 58.2 million
  • Earnings: Rs. 1.6 crore per post
