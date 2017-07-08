Instagram is more than a visual channel to share photos and videos with the loved ones. It has become a serious money making tool for many popular brands, influencers and celebrities.
From Bad Girl singer Selena Gomez to television personality Kourtney Kardashian, several popular stars are featured in the highest celebrity earners list of the photo-sharing app. While The Heart Wants What It Wants hit maker acquired the top position, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is placed seventh in the list.
Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, English fashion model and actress Cara Delevingne, American supermodel Gigi Hadid and American professional basketball player Lebron James are also included in the rich-list of celebrities released by Instagram scheduling site called Hopper HQ.
Also read Did Selena Gomez collaborate with Justin Bieber for a love song?
Here are the top seven celebrity earners of Instagram rich-list
Selena Gomez
- Followers: 123 million
- Earnings: Rs. 3.6 crore per post
Kim Kardashian
- Followers: 101 million
- Earnings: Rs. 3.2 crore per post
Cristiano Ronaldo
- Followers: 106 million
- Earnings: Rs. 2.6 crore per post
Kylie Jenner
- Followers: 95.7 million
- Earnings: Rs. 2.6 crore per post
Kendall Jenner
- Followers: 82.1 million
- Earnings: Rs 2.4 crore per post
Khloe Kardashian
- Followers: 68.4 million
- Earnings: Rs. 1.6 crore per post
Kourtney Kardashian
- Followers: 58.2 million
- Earnings: Rs. 1.6 crore per post