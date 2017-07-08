Instagram is more than a visual channel to share photos and videos with the loved ones. It has become a serious money making tool for many popular brands, influencers and celebrities.

From Bad Girl singer Selena Gomez to television personality Kourtney Kardashian, several popular stars are featured in the highest celebrity earners list of the photo-sharing app. While The Heart Wants What It Wants hit maker acquired the top position, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is placed seventh in the list.

Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, English fashion model and actress Cara Delevingne, American supermodel Gigi Hadid and American professional basketball player Lebron James are also included in the rich-list of celebrities released by Instagram scheduling site called Hopper HQ.

Here are the top seven celebrity earners of Instagram rich-list

Selena Gomez

Followers: 123 million

Earnings: Rs. 3.6 crore per post

Kim Kardashian

Followers: 101 million

Earnings: Rs. 3.2 crore per post

Cristiano Ronaldo

Followers: 106 million

Earnings: Rs. 2.6 crore per post

Kylie Jenner

Followers: 95.7 million

Earnings: Rs. 2.6 crore per post

Kendall Jenner

Followers: 82.1 million

Earnings: Rs 2.4 crore per post

Khloe Kardashian

Followers: 68.4 million

Earnings: Rs. 1.6 crore per post

Kourtney Kardashian