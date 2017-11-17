Selena Gomez definitely can't keep her hands to herself! If getting back together with her ex Justin Bieber was not enough of a shock, how briskly things between the two are heating up, definitely is.

The couple were on and off for the most part of 2010 to 2015, and even post breakup, the only serious relationship Selena, 25, has been involved in is with The Weeknd, 27. While for Justin, 23, it has been just rumoured flings.

Makes sense now, considering Selena and Justin reconciled within a couple of days after her split with the Weekend. Even though sources had confirmed earlier that Selena wanted to keep things low-key, recent pictures tell a different story.

On Wednesday night the couple were at Bieber's weekly hockey game at Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, California, and were photographed sharing an adorable kiss. Selena is seen leaning over the ice divider, pulling Justin in for the peck and the two look all smiles.

SHES PULLIMG HIM IN I LOVE IT I LOVE IT KEEP IT UP #jelena A post shared by selenagomez (@liveforjelena) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:32am PST

"Justin is still very happy. They have had quiet date nights at home and outings to local, low-key sports," told a Bieber insider to People magazine. "They are still catching up and just enjoying hanging out. They have learned from past mistakes and are not putting any pressure on each other. Things are much different and more mature."

Selena has been seen cheering Justin on at his previous games earlier this month too. She even flaunted her beau's New Jersey Devils hockey jersey as she left the venue. This time she was clad in a black ensemble and Bieber was seen in his hockey gear.

but we’re delusional caught up in a dead relationship and all!:!/!:!/8/!!/$!/!/7/!:!;9/!/8# #jelena A post shared by selenagomez (@liveforjelena) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Despite sparking off rumours about dating Sophia Richie among other people during the last year, sources close to the couple told People magazine, "Justin is happy Selena is single. He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together."

This isn't the only time they've gone public with their rekindling flame though, as earlier the two were spotted enjoying intimate date-nights, going on bike rides and attending church together. Yet Selena is keen on taking things slow. "They just backed off a little from being out there," claims a source.

the bottom pic ????? ( #jelena ) A post shared by selenagomez (@liveforjelena) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

According to a friend of Bieber, the attention on them got "too crazy" and he "didn't like the chaos." They added, "Justin cancelled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. They agreed to stay more low-key."