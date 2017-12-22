Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been attending a Christian's couples therapy, as was reported by TMZ and the reason behind, is none other than Bieber's ex Hailey Baldwin.

Sources close to the Hillsong Church – the church attended by both Selena, 25, and Justin, 23, – revealed to TMZ that Justin, in an attempt to try to clear the air about Hailey, 21, and owing to his new 'open and honest' approach to life, told his on again flame Selena about having been in touch with the model.

His honesty didn't earn him brownie points though as the Wolves singer was not happy that her problematic boyfriend was getting in touch with his ex – the same one with whom he had shared many Instagram posts with, not so long ago.

The rumours of Justin and Hailey's romance first started when she had joined him on a family vacation to St. Barts in December 2015 – the same vacation, where the loved-up Instagram photos came from.

However, by April 2016, Hailey told Marie Claire: "I don't want attention out of dating somebody. It's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong."

But, being members of the same church, the two are often spotted attending the services at the same time.

Could it possibly be another reason behind Selena not taking the reconnection well enough?

As reported by TMZ, Selena and Justin have been in therapy for about a week now – which also, apparently, lead to Selena's mother checking herself into the hospital – just days before it was revealed that Selena and her mother, Mandy Teefey, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mandy was reportedly taken to the hospital following a heated conversation with her daughter, the topic of which was the latter's reunion with Justin. Even though it was just a voluntary 'welfare' check-up, sources revealed her feelings about the rekindled romance remains the same.

Selena's family will reportedly, never "forgive him or accept [Justin]" for their complicated split in 2014. But that wasn't the only reason.

"It's been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay...This wasn't just about Justin," the source said.

Justin, however, is aware of how Selena's mother and her family feel about their rekindled romance, but sources close to him revealed that he's determined to prove himself to them.

Here's hoping third time's the charm!