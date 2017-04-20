WE Day California 2017, an annual awareness program that focuses on celebrating the power of service, will be held in Los Angeles next week. It will be attended by world-renowned performers, including Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Selena Gomez and Justin Baldoni.

The one-day event is organised by a global organisation called WE in association with National Co-Title Sponsors The Allstate Foundation and Unilever. It will feature live concerts by chart-topping musical artistes and motivational speeches by renowned speakers and presenters.

"I'm honoured to be part of WE Day—a family of people that aren't afraid to work hard to create real change in the world. By pushing themselves and others to find their inner voice, young people at WE Day are finding a collective strength, realising that together We have the power to make a difference. This is the dream realised!!" said actress Alicia Keys.

Here is everything to know about the WE Day California 2017:

Objective of the annual live event: The educational and awareness program aims at highlighting the need for youth to raise their voice on social issues such as poverty, clean water, and bullying. It inspires the young generation to step forward and play a vital role in empowering others.

Host of the WE Day California 2017: The educational program will be hosted by American singer Selena Gomez and she revealed that its really an honour to be part of the star-studded event, which will be filled with unforgettable performances and motivational speeches.

"My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement. The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me," Gomez said.

Venue and attendees of the awareness program: The inspiring stadium-sized event will be held at the Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 27. It will be attended by over 16,000 students from various educational institutions and inspirational speakers.

The complete list of celebrity line-up for WE Day California 2017 is as below: