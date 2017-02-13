Selena Gomez and her new beau The Weeknd were expected to make their red carpet appearance during Sunday's Grammy Awards 2017. But Gomez was nowhere in sight, disappointing her fans.

Interestingly, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber too skipped the event, despite receiving four Grammy nominations. Instead he did an Instagram Live with best friend Alfredo Flores where he proceeded to answer questions.

Also read: Prince Jackson cannot stop gushing about Paris Jackson's Grammys 2017 dress

"Favorite song at the moment? Umm," Bieber repeats the question. "'Starboy' by The Weeknd," he says and then bursts out laughing.

"Oh, s–t that was funny," Flores can be heard saying, and then Bieber says "I'm going to end it now."

Bieber and Gomez had an on-again, off-again romance for years before they finally called it quits in 2015. Bieber has been linked to a string of girlfriends since then, and Gomez and The Weeknd made their relationship public in January this year after they were caught kissing after a date.

Since then they haven't tried to hide their romance, with them making occasional appearances on each other's Snapchats. According to a HollywoodLife source, Gomez is thrilled to be seen with Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd's real name.

"She is happy and doesn't mind sharing that with the world. Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide," the source said. "Selena gets passionate about things real fast and that is exactly what she is doing with The Weeknd. She finds him charming and is enamoured by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her."

The Weeknd was previously involved with Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid, and they split up in November 2016.