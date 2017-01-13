Photographer Mert Alas on Thursday took to his Instagram page to post a picture of Selena Gomez flashing her butt in a tiny thong underwear.

The photograph was taken on the set of a photoshoot and Gomez is seen covering her bare breasts with a towel. He captioned the shot "Beauty and the Beast" and also tagged Gomez's new beau The Weeknd in the comments section.

Gomez and The Weeknd took their romance public earlier this week when they were spotted kissing outside Giorgio Baldi in L.A. "At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret," a source told E! News. "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."

Although they weren't looking to get into a relationship, The Weekend "always had a thing for Selena," the source said. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy."

Their romance has come as a shock to fans as it has been less than two months since The Weeknd and Bella Hadid ended their romance. Also, it seems like Hadid is far from impressed with The Weeknd's new ladylove, as the Victoria's Secret model unfollowed Gomez on Instagram on Thursday.

However, according to a HollywoodLife source, The Weeknd may still be harbouring feelings for Hadid. "The Weeknd still has feelings for Bella [Hadid] because she knows him as the performer AND as Abel — not many people do," the source said. "She understood him in a very unique way, and the more popular he becomes, that's something that can't really happen anymore. Now that kind of special relationship will never be a thing again, and that's the problem."