Just a few days after announcing that it would conduct a preview programme in the U.S. to test Bixby Voice ahead of the feature's release, Samsung has now reportedly started rolling out the same for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users who had signed up for the preview. The company had said earlier that users would receive the Bixby Voice update if they were selected as part of the beta group.

Users, who have already received the update, are now saying that they can make full use of the Bixby button on their Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets. Thanks to the update, the select users are now able to use the Bixby Voice functionality, which was limited to users in South Korea so far.

Therefore, if you happened to sign up for the preview programme, and are still waiting to get the update, your Galaxy S8 device should receive it within the next few days. What you just need to do is to make sure that all your Samsung apps are updated to the latest version in the Galaxy Apps store.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also reportedly sending out several Bixby updates to all Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users, suggesting that the company is preparing for the final roll out of its new voice assistant.

On Wednesday, one of SamMobile's readers told the publication that his device received updates for the Bixby service as well as its Wakeup, PLM and Global Action modules. Considering that the user didn't register for the beta, it's likely that Samsung may release Bixby Voice for all users sooner than later.

@SamMobiles lot of Bixby updates rolling out. I did not sign up for the beta. But is it fixed? pic.twitter.com/wrZ7aRCh1w — Christopher Boyd (@CJBear71) June 20, 2017

"The upcoming Bixby update will give you a new way to interact with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, enabling you to navigate through your phone's apps, services and settings with a mix of voice commands and touch," Samsung said while announcing the Bixby Voice preview last week.

"Samsung plans to continuously update Bixby, including support for additional languages, features, third-party apps and devices," the company added.