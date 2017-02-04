If you are an owner of the recent HTC 10 flagship smartphone, and fretting about your handsets still not having received Google's Android 7.0 (Nougat) as an OS update, then now could be the time for this development to take place. Now, certain HTC 10 phones are directly being seeded Nougat as a new firmware refresh.

One such region to receive Android Nougat (for HTC 10 phones) is the Asian geography of Hong Kong. This means that HTC 10 owners in Hong Kong can now check for Android Nougat OS update for their devices now. Newer over-the-air (OTA) notifications should be available for HTC 10 handsets.

Certain HTC 10 users have also reported to have received the new firmware OTA. Going by these reports, Android Nougat for Hong Kong region should bear software version number 2.41.708.3; this version is also reportedly dated January 1 2017. Therefore, you are advised to keep your eyes & ears open for Android Nougat OS update for your smartphones.

For the uninitiated, Android Nougat OS update for HTC 10 introduces the below newer enhancements for your HTC 10 devices:

Multi-Window view

Google Daydream VR platform

Quick Switch between multiple applications

Enhanced Google Doze

Direct reply to received notifications

New custom Data Saver

Split-Screen mode

Picture-in-Picture mode

Unicode 9 emojis

New customised work mode

Support for more languages.

[Source: Reddit via GSMArena].