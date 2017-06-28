The theatrical trailer for director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming Telugu movie Fidaa has received 4.45 million views in five days and has become the highest viewed movie video of young actor Varun Tej.

Fidaa is a romantic entertainer written and directed by Sekhar Kammula and Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the movie. The producer released its trailer on his YouTube channel on June 23. The trailer of the film, with the tagline Love-Hate-Love, hints at its storyline, which looks routine and predictable.

As the trailer of Fidaa begins, Varun Tej is seen as an NRI, who stays in the US. He comes to India to arrange a marriage to his older brother. While his brother gets an alliance, Varun falls in love with Sai Pallavi, the sister of the bride. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The trailer of Fidaa clearly shows the audience should not expect anything new in terms of its story. What strikes the most in this video is Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi's chemistry, beautiful locales and picturisation and amazing background score and few action scenes. However, the trailer apparently struck a chord with the audience, who kept sharing it on the social media.

The trailer of Fidaa has received 4,414,814 views, 46,596 thumbs up (likes), 2,602 thumbs down (dislikes) and 1,768 comments. These numbers are highest for the trailer of a film of Varun Tej. Here are the details of the trailer for Varun Tej's movies.