Well, well, well, what a dramatic twist to Ishant Sharma's fortunes. Shunned in the IPL Auction, the lanky Team India pacer has finally got his "I'm back!" moment in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Time for the IPL 2017 for him now!

Needless to say, Indian cricket fans on social media have started coming out with the funny posts again to welcome this 'great' day in the life of Ishant. The just-married 28-year-old joins the Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as a replacement for batsman Murali Vijay, the announcement came on Tuesday.

A bowler for a batsman? Well, that's debatable, but when it comes to Ishant Sharma....well, it is Ishant Sharma!

"Life is reflection of our own thought. Be positive, be happy and most important "be Good"to all," wrote Ishant on Twitter, as she shared a motivational quote which has got everything to do with comebacks!

Ishant had a base price of 2 crore INR in the IPL Auction but him getting unsold at the end of the the thrilling ride had left many in shock. The KXIP staff felt splashing the cash on bowlers Varun Aaron (2.8 crore INR) and left-arm seam bowler T Natrajan (3 crore INR) in the auction.

And now joining them is the man who was once shunted, Ishant Sharma!

