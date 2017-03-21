Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor has been hogging the limelight with some bold photoshoot pictures, and now she has shared a topless photo on Instagram that has left hers fans stunned.

Gorgeous Seerat shared a couple of sizzling pictures on social media from a recent photoshoot. A few days back, she posted a photo in which she was completely topless, wearing just a tie and formal trousers, and covering her breast artistically.

Now, she has shared another picture that shows as much skin. Seerat wore a fur jacket, with a selection of jewellery covering her cleavage. While the diva certainly showed her oomph factor in this bold photoshoot; she earlier shared some bikini pictures as well.

Seerat, who will next be seen in the movie Raju Gari Gadhi 2 starring Nararjuna, has a number of other steamy photos on Instagram that are also going viral on social media.

She made her debut as an actress in the Telugu movie Run Raja Run in 2014. Later she worked in Hindi movie Zid the same year.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 will be her fifth movie. She was also the assistant choreographer in Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar in 2011.

Check Seerat's sizzling pictures and videos from her photoshoot here:

R.E.G.A.L ? Stylist @eshaoberoi Photographer @taani_a H&M @rituugandhi #yourhighness A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Back down ??‍♀️ Stylist @eshaoberoi Photographer @taani_a H&M @rituugandhi #her A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

? Stylist @eshaoberoi #photoaday A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

A slice of some beach bikini bling! ✨?? Stylist @eshaoberoi #pink #wearityourway A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

The magic of making! ✨ Stay style tuned with the sassy @eshaoberoi, videographed by miss edgy @taani_a ? #behindthescenes #fashion #workupnext #soonforyou A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:04am PST

Until dawn ⭐️ #Repost @theghatak ・・・ I'll smile in the next pic, promise ! #whenyouresleepybutaselfieismandatory A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

Excuse me, not ? Photographed by @farrokhchothia A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@seeratkapoorofficial) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:40am PST