Seema Jaswal is a known face among the football fans in India. She hosts the pre-match and post-match studio shows of the Indian Super League (ISL) and also anchors the Premier League (PL) Fanzone and the kickoff show.

The gorgeous-face is now grabbing all the attention with her FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 studio shows alongside the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Luis Garcia and other football greats.

She surely is building up quite a storm on social media, just like India U-17 football team winger Komal Thatal, who is turning attention with his amazing dribling abilities and the unique golden hairstyle.

Jaswal, meanwhile, is not only a pretty face but also well-versed in football.

Here are things you need to know about her:

1. Seema was born and brought up in England and has a degree in sociology from the Royal Holloway, University of London. She started her career working as the Production Researcher for Sky in 2007.

Following that stint, she has covered plenty of sports for the BBC, Channel 5, Westside Radio and even the London 2012 Olympics, before her stint with India as the presenter for Star Sports.

2. Seema has mentioned that she found her love for football during an audition for the BBC's Match of the Day (MOTD) Kickabout show. It was then that she started visiting Premier League teams' stadiums across England, interacted with players, coaches and also reported about grassroots football. She was a part of the British Airways Ladies football team.

3. Seema's showreel (video resume) shows her trying her hands on public speaking, making cocktails and also learning action moves from a stuntman.

4. Seema is a professional tennis coach. Her grandad in Uganda was a tennis champion and that's how all the members of her family got hooked to the sport. Sailing, skiing, horse riding, badminton, cricket are some of the sports she has played, apart from football.

5. Her favourite Indian sweet is the chocolate barfi!

6. Seema's previous surname was Pathan. We don't really know if the surname Jaswal was acquired after marriage. Details of her possible husband is also unknown.