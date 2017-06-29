Canon has announced two new DSLR cameras -- EOS 6D Mark II and EOS 200D. EOS 200D is known as EOS Rebel SL2 in the United States. The cameras meant for advanced-amateur and entry-level photographers were unveiled as part of National Camera Day celebration.

The EOS 6D Mark II is a successor of 6D that was released in 2012 and it targets budding photographers who want to go beyond creative DSLR photography skills, while the EOS Rebel SL2 aka EOS 200D is meant for beginners and is the successor of EOS 100D.

"In an industry where choices are abundant, providing consumers with the photographic tools that match their developing skill levels as they continue to embrace their passion for photography is a long-standing goal of Canon and stands at the core of our research and development," said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon USA in a statement.

"The new EOS 6D Mark II and EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR cameras are the result of Canon's dedication to providing a wide range of camera choices for photographers of all skill levels, whether it's someone taking their first picture or video with a DSLR camera or those looking to make the jump to a Full-Frame sensor camera," he added.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR specifications, price, availability

The new camera comes with several feature upgrades over its predecessor EOS 6D DLSR and here are its key specifications:

- 26.2 Megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

- Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System1

- Dual Pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection & Full HD 60p

- DIGIC 7 image processor with ISO 100-40000 range

- Vari-angle touchscreen, 3.0-inch LCD

- Built-in Wi-Fi 2, NFC3, Bluetooth 4 and GPS technology

- High-speed continuous shooting at up to 6.5 fps

- Dust and water-resistant

The EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera is scheduled to be available in late July for an estimated retail price of $1,999 for body only, $3,099 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM II lens, and $2,599 with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens.

Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR specifications, price, availability

Here are key specifications of the EOS 100D (EOS Rebel SL1) successor:

- 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor

- Dual Pixel CMOS AF

- 3.0-inch Vari-Angle LCD touchscreen,

- Built-in Wi-Fi 2, NFC3 and Bluetooth 4 technology

- Full HD 60p & external microphone Input

- DIGIC 7 image processor with ISO 100-25600 range

- Optical Viewfinder with a 9-point AF System

- Feature Assistant

The EOS Rebel SL2 is scheduled to be available in late July 2017 for an estimated retail price of $549.99 for body only and $699.99 with the Canon EF-S 18-55m f/4-5.6 IS STM lens.