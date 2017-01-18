Pet-owners are a special breed unto themselves: They consider their furry and feathered companions nothing less than full members of their family, and rarely spare any expense or effort to show this to anyone who will see or listen. So, cats and dogs become "fur-babies," and their names become their identities.

The latter is so true that rarely will people with pets mention their fur-baby's species, but instead refer to them only by that name, which an outsider may mistake for the name of a human member of the family. That, in fact, may not be all that far from the truth.

On Wednesday, the Facebook page of one such group of like-minded animal-lovers and pet-owners saw a game being played on exactly such names. As one user put it succinctly: "The challenge is to post a picture of your dog and picture representing his/her name! Try and guess if you can! Post one so we can all play along! [sic]"

See how many of the names you can guess from the posts on the group CUPA - Compassion Unlimited Plus Action, Bangalore. If you can't, we will answer them for you. Here's the first of them:

1.

This one should have been easy. A SIM card and Baa from that first saas-bahu serial leads to Simba!

2.

Pinky? Demonetisation? No, this little fluffball's name turned out to be Cash!

3.

This one had a twist in the tail. The name of that sweet pup on the right is in Hindi. It turned out to be Bhondu, the Hindi equivalent of "dumb"!

4.

This one again was a bit cryptic, but turned out to be a portmanteau! Tie and sun became Tyson.

5.

See if you can guess the name of this regal doggo. It's as simple as Princess!

6.

Yanna Rascala, guess my name! Turns out, it is Gundu Boss.

7.

Soon, cats made an entry into the game, and so did Game of Thrones. This little kitty is Jaime, named after the one-armed Lannister brother of Cersei.

8.

This little Beagle may look super-nerdy here, but his name says otherwise. Knot + tea translates to Naughty!

9.

Another Beagle, another name. This one is Ginger.

10.

This one is probably the sweetest of all, but seemed to take people a lot of time to guess. The name is Cuddles!