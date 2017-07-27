HBO finally unveiled exciting photos from the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones season 7 titled The Queen's Justice. The photos tease the long-awaited meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

Following a heart-wrenching ending of the second episode of HBO's Game of Thornes season 7, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what's in store for Dany. Well, if you have not still caught up with the previous two episodes of the seventh series of the HBO's fantasy drama, you are forewarned (spoilers!).

The second episode revealed the master plan of the mother of Dragons as she was joined by the likes of Olenna Tyrell of House Tyrell, Ellaria Sands of Dorne, and Yara Greyjoy of House Greyjoy who would help her to invade the King's Landings. But, unfortunately, Yara and Ellaria have been seized by the pirate king Euron Greyjoy following an intense sea battle while they were moving ahead according to the plan.

On the other hand, Dany met Melisandre aka The Red Woman who proclaimed that Daenerys has a role to play in the war to come but along with Jon Snow. Hence, an invitation was sent to the King in the North asking him to join hands with Daenerys so they could defeat Cersei together.

So, fans have to wait till this Sunday, July 30, to witness the most long-awaited meeting of the series. And, the set of photos from episode 3 gives the fans a glimpse of the meeting although Daenerys and Jon Snow have not appeared in the same frame yet.

Other photos show a concerned looking Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), the fully armoured Grey Worm as he prepares to take over the Casterly Rock. Little Finger is trying to convince Sansa about something or another.

Here is the trailer for The Queen's Justice.

The episode 3 titled as The Queen's Justice is set to air on July 30 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (July 31) at 7.30 am IST. Fans can also watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Take a look at the newly released photos below.