- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Security tightened worldwide as terror threat looms over New Year celebrations
Cities around the world have tightened security ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. In Berlin, concrete blocks have been set up to protect crowded areas following the truck attack before Christmas.In Paris, the official firework display at the Eiffel Tower has been cancelled again and many streets are closed for traffic and in New York, heavy vehicles will be used to block streets leading to Times Square, where 2 million people are expected.
Most popular