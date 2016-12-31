Security tightened worldwide as terror threat looms over New Year celebrations

  • December 31, 2016 16:19 IST
    By Reuters
Cities around the world have tightened security ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. In Berlin, concrete blocks have been set up to protect crowded areas following the truck attack before Christmas.In Paris, the official firework display at the Eiffel Tower has been cancelled again and many streets are closed for traffic and in New York, heavy vehicles will be used to block streets leading to Times Square, where 2 million people are expected.
