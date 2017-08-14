With the nation preparing for its 71st Independence Day, security has been beefed up and authorities are aiming to make sure that the celebrations are peaceful. A greater level of scrutiny is being exercised by security personnel on duty across various places and barricades stand upright at major junctions with greater emphasis on patrolling.

In Jammu and Kashmir, after a series of meetings chaired by senior civil and police officers, the arrangements were finalised. This was done after taking into account the ceasefire violations at the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

"A detailed assessment on intelligence was given by the state and central intelligence agencies during the meeting which later took a detailed account of the security arrangements that have been put in place in connection with the forthcoming Independence day celebrations in and around Jammu city as well as in the border areas," the officials said, according to a Indian Express report.

They further said that additional security forces with squads of sniffer dogs have been deployed at various railway and bus stations.

In Karnataka, the city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the celebrations to be held at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road. As many as 1,200 policemen have been deployed to ensure peaceful celebration. City police have installed CCTV cameras and no one would be allowed without thorough frisking.

IS threat in Kodai

The police have stepped up vigil after getting a tip off suggesting Islamic State terrorists were planning an attack on foreigners visiting Vattakanal near Kodaikanal. Meanwhile, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) report says that Shajeer Magalassery, who is suspected to be heading terrorist activities in Kerala had planned this attack on Independence Day.

Back in October last year, a case was filed against eight persons from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for their links with terror outfits, according to Manoramaonline report. Five accused were reportedly arrested in Kannur during their secret meeting of ISIS module in an attempt to wage war against the Indian government.

In Bengal

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the state government has issued instructions to schools to 'not' follow Centre's circular on building "mass fervour" around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India mission' and administering the 'Sankalp se Siddhi' pledge. The state further rejected the format in which the celebrations are supposed to be held this year.

In an attempt to realise the mission of 'New India' the union human resource development ministry had written to all the states on August 7 about holding events between August 9 and 30.

Responding to this, state education minister Partha Chatterjee told the Indian Express that the state government is not bound to follow the directives given by the Centre and added that Independence Day will be celebrated the way it has been celebrated for all these years.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the state government is involving in anti-national activities by opposing Narendra Modi and Centre.