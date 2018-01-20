Aamir Khan is Bollywood's lucky charm. After Dangal's success, his last year's release Secret Superstar had garnered appreciation from all the quarters.

After winning hearts and ruling the box office in India, Secret Superstar was recently released in China. The interesting part is the first-day collection of the Zaira Wasim-starrer has surpassed the opening business of Aamir's Dangal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Aamir Khan scores yet again in China... #SecretSuperstar debuts at No 1 spot at China BO... Collects a WHOPPING $ 6.79 million [₹ 43.35 cr] on Fri... Opening day numbers are HIGHER than #Dangal there... SENSATIONAL!"

The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal - and prior to that #PK - created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar... Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China... Expect magical numbers yet again! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018

It should be noted that Aamir and Zaira starred in both the movies. Before China, the movie did a good business in Taiwan as well.

Secret Superstar went on to become one of the sleeper hits of 2017. The film revolves around the school-going Insiya Malik, played by Zaira Wasim, who aspires to become a singer but is not allowed by her overbearing father.

So she takes the online route with the help of small-time music director Shakti Kumar but keeps her identity a secret.

The powerful story and the splendid performances of the whole cast, including that of Aamir, are being loved by the audience in Taiwan and China, proving that content and performance are what matter the most.

SECRET SUPERSTAR opened in 1st place on Friday with an est. ¥41M ($6.4M), easily besting DANGAL's ¥15M opening day to score the biggest debut ever for an Indian film in China. WOM is excellent, 9.5 on Maoyan. pic.twitter.com/bz8XLYCAXs — China Box Office (@ChinaBoxOffice) January 19, 2018

Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan had said in a statement: "He (Aamir Khan) is expanding the market for the films that are being made in India, The doors have opened for our films."

"This is the magic of Aamir sir. He is popular [globally]. His overseas audience is growing with every film. He is a torchbearer of Indian cinema in the eastern province."

#SecretSuperstarInChina: Day One: ($7.6M/$7.51M) with/without online ticketing fees.



Humongous Day One opening. Admissions - 1607822, Shows - 49224.



-More than thrice the opening day of #Dangal ($2.35).



-All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian film.



-Tops China box office! pic.twitter.com/rpSuhHZ1zT — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) January 19, 2018

Well, it's true. Aamir's fans in China loved Secret Superstar, though he played just a cameo. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film's lifetime collection is Rs 63.40 crore.

Secret Superstar is Aamir-Zaira's second movie together. It was the actress birthday when the movie released, thus, she had celebrated it with the audience. The movie was also one of the best-reviewed films of the year with the unanimous response being so fabulous.

At that time, Zaira had said "Secret Superstar is the best gift that AK (Aamir Khan) could give me. I'm excited about spending my birthday with the audience too. The response that I've been getting from everyone even before the release of the film has been so overwhelming."