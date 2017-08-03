Everyone knows that Aamir Khan is a perfectionist and he knows how to promote his movies. The actor recently launched the trailer of his movie, Secret Superstar, and it garnered appreciation from all quarters. But why did Aamir release it before Shah Rukh Khan's movie release?

SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to be released on August 4 and the trailer of Secret Superstar was launched on August 2. Is this a strategy?

This is not the first time that Aamir has done this. PK's trailer was launched just a day before Happy New Year's release and Dangal's trailer was launched right before Salman Khan's Sultan. Too much of a coincidence!

Though Secret Superstar will not affect Jab Harry Met Sejal's release much, Dangal had a big effect on Sultan's release. Both the movies were compared since the beginning as they dealt with wrestling and Aamir's perfect timing of Dangal's trailer release had raised many eyebrows.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Secret Superstar is receiving good reviews. The movie features Aamir's Dangal daughter Zaira Wasim in the lead role and Mr Perfectionist is the supporting actor.

Secret Superstar is the story of a teenage girl who wants to be a singer, but couldn't see her dreams getting fulfilled due to her conservative family. Thus, she secretly carries out her ambition by posting her singing videos on YouTube but she wears a burkha to hide her identity in those clips. Aamir plays her guide who helps to reach her goal.

Interestingly, the story seems to be similar to Bill Murray's Rock The Kasbah. In the 2015 Hollywood movie, Bill plays a has-been rock band manager who goes to war-torn Afghanistan. There he finds a musical prodigy in an Afghan girl and guides her to win a musical talent contest.