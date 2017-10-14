This Diwali, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again are all set to have a big box office clash.

But Aamir isn't looking at it as a war and met Ajay to wish him all the luck for the movie. He posted a picture and captioned it as: "Here's to Golmaal !!! Met Ajay after so long :-) What a great guy!" [sic.]

And Parineeti immediately reacted on the picture saying: "Thankyou Aamir sir! This is how film promotions should be done. With love and dignity!! We are all one. #SecretSuperstar #GolmaalAgain" [sic.]

Well said Parineeti.

Talking about Secret Superstar, the film is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film's trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

And going by the short clip of Golmaal Again, one can say director Rohit Shetty has taken the comedy element a notch higher in Golmaal Again, and will certainly take viewers for a fun and crazy ride.

The movie seems to be bigger and better than the previous instalments.

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are new additions to the mad family.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is set to release on October 20.

Which one are you looking forward to?