Aamir Khan is back again with another wonderful story on the silver screen. Titled Secret Superstar, the film is set to hit the screens this Diwali and the interesting thing is Aamir is not the lead actor in the movie.

It is Dangal's child actress Zaira Wasim, who will play the main role in Secret Superstar. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie will present Zaira as an aspiring singer, who faces resistance from her father in her pursuit. Aamir has an extended cameo in the movie.

He will play a music director who will guide Zaira towards her goal. The movie has been marketed as Aamir's film to help in box office collection. In fact, the advance booking results are also quite impressive.

Bollywood celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh have also seen the movie at special screenings. They have posted their response on social media, and lauded the film.

The critics have also praised the storyline and performances. Zaira has already impressed everyone with her acting in Dangal. And now, she has once again won hearts as a teenage girl in Secret Superstar. Aamir has a funny character and will surely leave you in splits.

Bollywood critics have shared their reviews and most of them have given Secret Superstar high ratings.

Take a look at critics review here:

Taran Adarsh of Bollywood Hungama said: "Aamir lets Zaira shine as he relegates himself to the background. Yet, only he could've essayed the character with such aplomb. Would like to make a note of three remarkable performances in Secret Superstar: Meher Vij [mother], Raj Arjun [father] and Tirth Sharma [class fellow]. Such fine actors all. Without doubt, one of the finest films of the year... Strongly recommended! One Word Review - OUTSTANDING."