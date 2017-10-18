Director Advait Chandan's movie Secret Superstar featuring Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Aamir Khan and Raj Arjun, has received extremely positive reviews and great ratings from the audience.

Secret Superstar is a musical drama that marks the debut of Aamir Khan's manager Advait Chandan as a scriptwriter and director. Aamir Khan has bankrolled the film along with Kiran Rao, Akash Chawla, Sujay Kutty and B Shrinivas Rao under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The movie has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and has run time of 2.30 hours.

Story: The movie revolves around the story of a 14-year-old girl named Insia Malik (Zaira Wasim), who dreams to make it big as a singer. Her mother Najma (Meher Vij) believes in her, but her father Farookh (Raj Arjun) is against her decision to become a singer.

However, Insia Malik records her songs and uploads them on YouTube that become a sensation. How actor Shakti Kumaarr (Aamir Khan) mentors her to realise her dream is the rest of the story.

Analysis: The audience says debutant Advait Chandan has penned a meaningful story with a beautiful message to the society. The narration is slow in some parts, however, the director made sure that those scenes wouldn't bore the viewers. Secret Superstar takes the audience through an emotional rollercoaster.

Performances: Zaira Wasim, who hogged the limelight with Dangal, has once again delivered a brilliant performance. Meher Vij's acting is noteworthy. Aamir Khan, Raj Arjun, Kabir Sajid, Tirth Sharma, Harsh Jha and Aryan Ashik have done justice to their roles, the viewers say.

Technical: Secret Superstar has rich production values and Amit Trivedi's music took the film to another level. His songs gel well with the narration. The background score elevates the intensity of several sentimental scenes. Anil Mehta's picturisation and Hemanti Sarkar's editing are decent, say the viewers.

Writer director Advait Chandan's #SecretSuperstar celebrates feminism n why it's important 4 women to break free 4m chains of conventions.. It's inhuman to mistreat women,childhood must be free 4m caged mentality n dreams r as important as food,air n water! #SecretSuperstar Mother daughter can be best of friends n also empathise with each other's plight...it's not Ok to be a doormat..speak up! #SecretSuperstar .#SecretSuperstar tugs at Ur heartstrings,makes u laugh,cry,feel vulnerable,agitates u n also makes u feel empowered!An uplifting xperience! If it's an Aamir Khan film,evrything falls into place.Grt casting,wonderful writing,fine music n exceptional performances #SecretSuperstar The most notable part bout Zaira Wasim is that how natural n effortless she is.She's not acting.She IS Insiyah the #SecretSuperstar !!! Whn Zaira plays guitar,she's actually plucking d right notes,same 4 her emotional graph.Truly gifted n superbly hardworking #SecretSuperstar

#OneWordReview... #SecretSuperstar: OUTSTANDING. Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Without doubt, one of the finest films of the year. Strongly recommended! #SecretSuperstar is a complete package: Refreshing plot. Watertight screenplay. Exceptional performances. Soulful soundtrack. #SecretSuperstar hits the right notes... The goings-on make you laugh, make you cry... You go through varied emotions in those 2.30 hours. Director Advait Chandan navigates the written material like a seasoned storyteller. His direction is supremely effective. #SecretSuperstar. Zaira Wasim wins you over with a heartfelt act. She's in splendid form in #SecretSuperstar. Worthy follow up to her sparkling act in #Dangal Aamir lets Zaira shine as he relegates himself to the background. Yet, only he could've essayed the role with such aplomb. #SecretSuperstar. Would like to make a note of 3 remarkable performances in #SecretSuperstar: Meher Vij [mother], Raj Arjun [father], Tirth Sharma [friend].

#secretsuperstar is a story which does not leave U.Truly from the heart!Huge hug #zaira @aamir_khan #advait #kiranrao just speechless.Proud

Script Screenplay ✌️ Performances Casting Humor ☝️ Message 'EYE OPENER ,MUST Watch with Family #SecretSuperStar @aamir_khan #RjAlok

