Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by some torrent sites. Debutant director Advait Chandan's movie hit the screens on this Diwali, and within a few hours, it has been made available online.

While some of the torrent sites have uploaded the movie for the users to watch it online, some have offered the option to download it for free. Many illegal sites even have HD quality print of the full movie.

It is one of the much-awaited movies of 2017 and the leak may affect the business. In fact, download links of the movie have also been shared on social media.

Secret Superstar didn't have a big opening. However, Bollywood critics and celebs have praised the movie and strongly recommended to the audience. They say that Aamir's performance will leave you in splits.

Though Secret Superstar is marketed as Aamir's film, it is actually Zara Wasim's movie. She plays a teenage girl who wants to be a singer, but can't see her dreams getting fulfilled due to her conservative family.

Thus, she secretly carries out her ambition by posting her songs on YouTube but she wears a burkha to hide her identity. Aamir plays her guide who helps her reach the goal.

But the leak of the movie might affect the box office collection now. Despite the government trying to curb the menace of piracy, the problem persists with vengeance. The news of Secret Superstar being leaked online will certainly leave the makers of the film worried.

Of late, most Bollywood movies have been leaked online within a few hours of its official release. Not only are the big-budget films, even small movies are not spared. In certain cases, movies were made available on the internet even before the official release, which obviously resulted in major losses to producers.