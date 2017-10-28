Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim brought another beautiful movie — Secret Superstar — to the screen after Dangal. Released on Diwali (October 19), the movie has touched many hearts.

Riding on huge hype, Secret Superstar opened to an average response and its first day collection was a bit low. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, releasing a movie on a festival day seemed to be a bad idea.

The first-day box office collection of Secret Superstar was Rs 4.86 crore. The film couldn't attract more viewers on its second day as well. Also, one of the reasons was Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again, which hit the screens on October 20.

And, the Day 2 collection of Secret Superstar was around Rs 9.30 crore. The movie witnessed growth till Sunday, and then the business went down on the weekdays.

On completing one week, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#SecretSuperstar saw GOOD GROWTH in its extended weekend... Was STEADY [lower side] on weekdays... Crossed ₹ 40 cr... Week 2 is crucial..."

Yes, the second week will be crucial for Secret Superstar as there has been no big releases this weekend. We expect that the business will witness growth on the second weekend. The day 9 of Secret Superstar is also stable as it earned around Rs 2 crore (approx).

Secret Superstar's main lead is Zaira Wasim and Aamir is in an extended cameo. Movie-goers have praised the film and the actors' performances.

Apart from Zaira and Aamir, people have highly praised Meher Vij, who plays Zaira's mother in Secret Superstar.