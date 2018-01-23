Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar could not leave much impression at Indian box office but the film is making a fortune in China. The movie has collected over Rs 200 crore in just 4 days at the China box office.

Secret Superstar started at the China box office so brilliantly that it crossed its lifetime domestic collection in just 2 days. The film's earning crossed Rs 100 crore at the China counters on its second day. The net lifetime business of Secret Superstar in India was Rs 63.40 crore, while the gross total was Rs 81.28 crore.

Continuing the dream run at the foreign box office, Secret Superstar crossed Rs 200 crore net on its day 4. The film's 4 days total at the China box office stood at Rs 205.99 crore.

"#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China... Crosses ₹ 200 cr in 4 days... The trending is SUPERB... Fri $ 6.89 mn Sat $ 10.54 mn Sun $ 9.87 mn Mon $ 4.97 mn Total : $ 32.27 million [₹ 205.99 cr]," he tweeted.

It is a massive response from the international market and very clearly reflects the kind of popularity that Aamir Khan enjoys in China.

Considering the current trend, it looks like Secret Superstar will set new box office records in China. Earlier, Aamir's Dangal had registered record-breaking collection in China. The film had collected way more in China than it had earned in India, making Dangal a huge moneyspinner.

It is to be mentioned that Aamir does not have a lead role in Secret Superstar, but plays just an extended cameo. It is Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij play the two central characters. But it appears that an extended cameo from Aamir is big enough for his fans in China.