We can't keep calm as Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is breaking records in the international box office. In two days, the film has crossed its lifetime business in India. Isn't that great?

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China... Hits ₹ 100 cr mark... Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat... Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]... Fri $ 6.86 mn Sat $ 10.45 mn Total : $ 17.31 million [₹ 110.52 cr]."

He also said: "Secret Superstar enjoys INCREDIBLE audience rating on Chinese movie ticket and fan rating sites, which explains the IMPRESSIVE footfalls at multiplexes there... Surprisingly, the audience rating is higher than #Dangal, which grossed approx $ 200 mn in China."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Aamir Khan scores yet again in China... #SecretSuperstar debuts at No 1 spot at China BO... Collects a WHOPPING $ 6.79 million [₹ 43.35 cr] on Fri... Opening day numbers are HIGHER than #Dangal there... SENSATIONAL!"

Secret Superstar had gone on to become one of the sleeper hits of 2017. The film revolves around school-going Insiya Malik, played by Zaira Wasim, who aspires to become a singer but is not allowed by her overbearing father.

So, she takes the online route with the help of small-time music director Shakti Kumar but keeps her identity a secret.

Secret Superstar even won awards at 63rd Jio Filmfare night on January 20. Zaira Wasim won the Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) and Meher Vij took the black lady for the best supporting actress and finally, Meghna Mishra won the Best Playback Singer (Female) Award for "Nachdi Phira".

The powerful story and the splendid performances of the whole cast, including that of Aamir, are being loved by the audience in Taiwan and China, proving that content and performance are what matter the most.