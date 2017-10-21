Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim have brought another beautiful movie — Secret Superstar — to the screen after Dangal.

Its opening day collection was unexpectedly low. It didn't even cross the Rs 5-crore mark, while we predicted that it to touch Rs 15 crore.

Was it a bad idea to release such a movie on a festival day, or did people not want to watch emotional drama on holidays? Whatever may be the reason, the box office collection of Secret Superstar is dismal.

The first-day box office collection of Secret Superstar was Rs 4.86 crore. The film couldn't attract viewers on its second day as well because of Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again.

Both movies are big-banner films, but the Rohit Shetty directorial came as a surprise because people were not expecting much from it.

Few expected Golmaal Again to beat Secret Superstar on its first day. But it happened, and Ajay Devgn's movie received a huge response.

So, the Day 2 collection of Secret Superstar couldn't cross the Rs 5 crore mark either.

It looks like the Aamir movie will have difficulty in achieving good numbers during this weekend. But we hope people will go and watch the movie as it delivers a special message.

Popular Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said Aamir shouldn't have released his movie on Diwali.

But he also said the actor's Taare Zameen Par had a slow beginning as well, but positive word of mouth made it a hit.

"Expectedly, #SecretSuperstar has started slow... Exactly like #TaareZameenPar [2007]... But word of mouth is super-strong, [sic]" Taran tweeted.

Secret Superstar's main lead is Zaira Wasim and Aamir is in an extended cameo.

Movie-goers have praised the film and the actors' performances.

Apart from Zaira and Aamir, people have highly praised Meher Vij, who plays Zaira's mother in Secret Superstar.