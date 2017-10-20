After Dangal, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim have come back together on the silver screens to win hearts. While people loved the movie, the opening box office collection is unexpectedly low.

Secret Superstar released on Diwali, which might be one of the reasons why the movie didn't have a good opening. People want to stay at home during festival time and also, it is a long weekend for many, so they might have gone for vacations.

The final calculation is yet to be released. As per the earlier estimate, the first-day box office collection of Secret Superstar couldn't cross Rs 10 crore. Interestingly, we predicted that the film will touch Rs 15 crore on the first day as it is an Aamir Khan movie.

Now, it will be more difficult for Secret Superstar to make business as another big banner flick has been released. Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) has hit the screens and it has received good audience response as well.

There are possibilities that the Rohit Shetty directorial will beat Secret Superstar this weekend. In fact, Bollywood's popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said that Aamir shouldn't have released his movie on Diwali.

But he also said that the actor's Taare Zameen Par too had a slow beginning, but positive word of mouth made it a hit movie. "Expectedly, #SecretSuperstar has started slow... Exactly like #TaareZameenPar [2007]... But word of mouth is super-strong," Taran tweeted.

"Although biz is generally low on Diwali day, Aamir's decision to release #SecretSuperstar on Diwali day itself did raise eyebrows."

"Look at larger picture... Now word of mouth will come into play from Fri onwards, not Sat [like it happens]... Biz will multiply on Sat-Sun," he added.

Secret Superstar's main lead is Zaira Wasim and Aamir is in an extended cameo. Movie-goers have praised the movie and the actors' performances. Apart from Zaira and Aamir, people have highly appreciated Meher Vij, who plays Zaira's mother in Secret Superstar.