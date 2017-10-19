Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar has received an average opening response at the domestic box office in the morning shows and is expected to show a big jump in collections in other shows.

Aamir Khan, who is making his comeback after Dangal, has played a cameo in Secret Superstar and also produced it under his banner. His association with this film had created a lot of expectations about the movie. Its promos have taken the curiosity and craze to the next level. But it has been released in a limited number of screens, as it had to share theatres with another new release -- Golmaal Again.

Besides promoting it heavily, Aamir Khan had a special screening of Secret Superstar for many celebs from films, politics and cricket and made them share their verdicts, which have received maximum coverage on media. After seeing its massive hype and promotions, trade analysts had predicted that the film would get a big opening and end the dry season prevailing for a long time in the Hindi film industry.

Secret Superstar had a huge advance booking in circuits like Delhi and Mumbai, where it registered a fantastic amount of occupancy in the morning shows. But it lacked a fare amount of bookings in other areas of domestic market. The movie has registered an average of 30 percent occupancy in opening shows in the domestic market.

Rohit Jaiswal‏, an observer of the industry, tweeted: "#SecretSuperstar takes a decent start all over Metro Cities Sales to Increase as per passing Shows, Big Numbers Expected tommrw @aamir_khan In Kolkata nd other cities of WB, #SecretSuperstar takes a 22% opening all over MLTIPLX... Will Grow by Aftrnoon @aamir_khan #ZairaWasim."

However, Secret Superstar has received a positive talk from the audience and the word of mouth is expected to boost is collection in the later shows. Sumit Kadel, another observer of the industry, tweeted: "#SecretSuperstar has opened low but trust me it will show more than 100% growth tomorrow . Just wait and watch."

Dhoom 3 (Rs. 36.22 crore), Dangal (Rs 29.78 crore), PK (Rs 27 crore), Talaash (Rs 13 crore) and 3 Idiots (Rs 12.5 crore) are the top five biggest openers for Aamir Khan. It should be seen whether Secret Superstar will be able to make it to this list or not.

Secret Superstar, which has been written and directed by Advait Chandan, revolves around the story of Muslim girl Insia, who aspires to be a singer. She seeks help from a pompous music director named Shakti Kumar(Aamir Khan) to achieve her dream. Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Aamir Khan are in the leads.