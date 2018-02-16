Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar might have failed to rake in money at the Indian box office, but the film is smashing records at the Chinese box office. The flick, which was released in China on January 19, has earned Rs 750 crore ($ 117.61 million) until now.

Advait Chandan's directorial Secret Superstar earned only Rs 63.40 crore net from the Indian market, but in China the film has achieved blockbuster status.

"#SecretSuperstar is truly a BLOCKBUSTER of EPIC PROPORTIONS in China... Crosses ₹ 750 cr mark in 4 weeks... Still going STRONG... Total till 15 Feb 2018: $ 117.61 mn [₹ 750.69 cr]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

According to Bollywood Hungama, with its daily collections, the film has surpassed the records of new releases, including Till the End of the World and Maze Runner: Death Cure, but failed to beat the record of Monkey King 3.

While the movie is shattering the records of Hollywood and Chinese movies in the country, it has failed to break the record of Aamir Khan's last release Dangal. In 28 days, the blockbuster Disney film had earned Rs 1,057.68 crore ($165.69 million), while Secret Superstar's collection stands at Rs 750 crore.

Still, Secret Superstar's China collection comes as a surprise because the movie failed to make an impact at the Indian box office. In India, the Zaira Wasim-starrer opened to rave reviews, but failed to pull moviegoers to theatres.

USC political science professor Stanley Rosen, who specializes in China, pointed out to Deadline that Secret Superstar's proximity to Dangal is one of the reasons. Both movies focused on themes of breaking a stereotype.

Meanwhile, the film is on its way to cross the Rs 800-crore mark in China, and given the Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year holidays in the country, the collection is expected to increase.

Secret Superstar, starring Wasim, Aamir and Meher Vij, tells the story of an aspiring singer. Aamir plays the role of a music director, Wasim plays the role of a schoolgirl who wants to become a singer and Meher Vij plays the role of Wasim's mother.